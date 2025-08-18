VOTE: Pittsburgh International Airport dog in final four of TSA’s 2025 Cutest Canine Contest

A Labrador retriever working at Pittsburgh International Airport has made it to the final four of the TSA’s 2025 Cutest Canine Contest.

Voting is now open for Steeler, who is competing against Erika, a German shepherd from Florida’s Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, in round 1 of voting. The public can cast their votes until Tuesday at noon on TSA’s social media platforms.

Steeler is a young explosives detection dog, just over 2 and a half years old, and has been serving at Pittsburgh International Airport for a year. He works alongside his handler, Mark Smith, as part of TSA’s security operations.

The TSA uses canines like Steeler to enhance security by detecting explosives and explosive materials in busy transportation environments. These dogs are an integral part of TSA’s efforts to ensure the safety of travelers.

Steeler’s competition, Erika, is one of the other dogs in the semifinal round. The second semifinal bracket features Alex, a Labrador from Denver International Airport, against Chica, a German wirehaired pointer from Indianapolis International Airport.

The winner of the 2025 Cutest Canine Contest will be announced on Tuesday, Aug. 26. If Steeler advances past this round, he will compete in the final round of voting, which begins at noon on Wednesday and runs for 24 hours.

