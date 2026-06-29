Pittsburgh International Airport extends American Airlines lease as parties negotiate

The Allegheny County Airport Authority Board of Directors on Friday approved a six-month extension to the lease of American Airlines’ maintenance base at Pittsburgh International Airport.

The approval will add $929,833 to the contract amount through Dec. 31, 2026 and also includes a six-month option through June 30, 2027. The $929,000 is half of the annual lease rate.

The maintenance base, which serves American’s growing fleet of Airbus aircraft, occupies Hangars 3, 4 and 5 on the Moon Township side of the airport. It’s one of the last vestiges of US Airways’ once massive presence at the airport, which stretches as far back as the early 1960s when Allegheny Airlines brought an aircraft repair shop to the airport and then continued to grow. It became an American Airlines base when US Airways merged with American in 2015.

About 500 employees are at the 330,000-square-foot base, which is one of the few in the American Airlines (Nasdaq: AAL) system that both does repairs and inspections and line checks of its aircraft on a regular schedule. It’s a 24-hour-a-day operation, and it has been in the midst of an expansion over the last several years.

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