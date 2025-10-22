Pittsburgh International Airport holding annual auction online this year

The Pittsburgh International Airport’s annual auction will be held online this year.

An auction of items that have found a home at the airport, whether they were lost, misplaced or intentionally left behind, is held every year.

The items up for grabs include airport maintenance equipment, decommissioned vehicles, jewelry, electronics and more. Some highlights for this year’s auctions are:

Snow plows

A hook truck

Sweeper

Pickup trucks

Ford Explorer Interceptors

Cartier women’s watch

Louis Vuitton hat

PlayStation 4

Toca hand percussion drum

This year, the auction will be held online only. Bidding ends on Monday.

Click here to make a bid.

Interested bidders can view the items at the Joe R. Pyle warehouse, located at 1490 Chestnut Street in Washington, from 1 to 5 p.m. on Friday.

There will be a 15 percent buyer’s premium on all purchases.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group