Pittsburgh International Airport officials give inside look at new terminal before fall opening

The Pittsburgh International Airport offered a look inside its new terminal on Tuesday.

Officials say construction, which began in October 2021, is almost complete.

While heavy equipment still covers the floors and X-ray machines at the security checkpoint are still wrapped in plastic.

The new three-level landside terminal will be ready to welcome travelers from around the world in a few short months.

“We’re about 90 percent complete with construction today. I can tell you we have about 2 or 3 percent more to go until we hit opening day later this fall,” said Executive Vice President and Chief Development Officer of the Allegheny County Airport Authority Paul Hoback.

Channel 11 got a look inside the $1.7 billion terminal, which drew a lot of inspiration from the city it serves.

“It’s designed to represent Pittsburgh. The elements of nature, technology and that sense of community that we have here in the Pittsburgh region,” Hoback said.

That includes the connection between the new landside terminal and the existing airside terminal, dubbed the “Fort Pitt Tunnel.”

“You’re going to walk through the airside core and out is going to open up those 20-something new concessions that we’re putting in the airside core and you’re going to see that our airside core -- the square footage is identical to Market Square,” said Hoback.

The rolling hills and forests of Western Pennsylvania also influenced the terminal’s design.

“You can see a lot of the nature in this space right now. The wood-like ceiling. The tree branches and tree columns that are meant to look like trees and each one of the branches come up at a little bit of different height like we’re in the woods of the western Pennsylvania region,” said Hoback.

Most of the construction is expected to wap up by this summer but the airport says it plans to do several months of testing before it fully opens to the public this fall.

“Passengers, it’s going to be beautiful and it’s going to be easier and we can’t wait to show it to you,” CEO of the Allegheny County Airport Authority Christina Cassotis said.

Pittsburgh International Airport is showcasing the new terminal to airport and airline officials from around the world.

The terminal hosted the opening night reception, “The Future Travel Experience World Innovations Summit,” on Tuesday evening.

