Pittsburgh International Airport officials highlight ‘universal access’ new terminal will bring

PITTSBURGH — Wednesday was a big day for Pittsburgh International Airport as officials allowed for a look at the latest updates as the new terminal nears completion.

The terminal tour highlighted improvements, with a focus on “universal access” and an effort to make the terminal accessible to as many people as possible.

“Everybody in an airport is either pushing or pulling something. So if we make it accessible to somebody that needs to be in a wheelchair, we’re making it accessible to somebody who is pushing a baby in a pram,” Siri Betts-Sonstegard said.

The airport will be holding a “dress rehearsal” at the terminal in September, then it will open to the public sometime after.

