Pittsburgh Juneteenth celebration continues to rise in popularity

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh’s annual Juneteenth celebration has been happening since 2013. In those 10 years, attendance has jumped from 50 people to 40,000.

“This is America’s second independence. This is not a Black holiday. This is an American holiday and that’s why everyone needs to celebrate it,” said Juneteenth Organizer B. Marshall.

This year’s festivities included food, art, activities and live music. Tonight will mark the city’s first-ever Juneteenth fireworks show. The fireworks show will be held at Point State Park and begin around 9:30 p.m.

“We believe it is significant. We know we have fireworks for the Fourth of July, so in turn we believe that fireworks need to be held for the Juneteenth celebration,” said Tim Stevens with the Black Political Empowerment Project.

The impact of the holiday has also had a positive effect on Pittsburgh’s economy. Local Black-owned vendors say the festival has a huge economic impact on the Black community.

“This is the best way to make money because storefronts are more expensive,” said Leah Thomas from A Woman’s Touch Fashion.

Local organizations are also coming forward to spread messages against violence happening in the city.

Juneteenth officially became a holiday in Pittsburgh in 2020.

