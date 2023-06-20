Advocacy groups try to end violence in Pittsburgh by creating unity at Juneteenth celebrations

Local

PITTSBURGH — Hundreds gathered in Point State Park to celebrate Juneteenth and local advocacy groups wanted to use the holiday to send a loud message to everyone there.

Local activists say the holiday can be used to celebrate unity which will be necessary to get people to commit to anti-violence actions throughout the city.

“We need to be free of violence, we need to be free of a kid being able to pick up a gun and go and shoot somebody,” said Tim Stevens, president of the Black Political Empowerment Project (B-PEP).

Stevens and B-PEP teamed with The Greater Pittsburgh Coalition Against Violence (CAV) to try to find that unity.

The organizations were allowed to host a special “anti-violence hour” during the Juneteenth celebration.

Pastors, ministers and anti-violence advocates all spoke during the alluded time.

“We are saying Juneteenth is a great day to have that commitment live in our souls and our minds and memories,” said Stevens.

