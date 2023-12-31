Pittsburgh K9 injured after police vehicle hits a pole in Lincoln-Lemington-Belmar

PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh K9 was injured after a police vehicle crashed into a pole in Lincoln-Lemington-Belmar.

Pittsburgh police say the officer and his K9 were on their way to a burglary call when the crash happened at around 9 p.m.

The vehicle hit a pole at Lemington Avenue and Paulson Avenue after the driver lost control while going around a curve.

The officer was not seriously injured but police say the dog had to be taken to a veterinarian to be examined.

This was the second crash involving a police vehicle in the city on Saturday.

The officer involved in the crash will undergo a mandatory drug and alcohol test, per police protocol.

