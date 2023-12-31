Police vehicle involved in crash in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — A police vehicle was involved in a crash in Pittsburgh.

Allegheny County dispatchers say emergency crews were called to the intersection of Wilkins Avenue and Shady Avenue at 5:04 p.m. on Saturday.

Pittsburgh Police say the officer was in a collision with another vehicle while responding to a call.

Channel 11 observed a fire hydrant that had been knocked on its side.

The cruiser’s lights and sirens were on at the time of the crash but police are still working to find out why.

Both vehicles had to be towed from the scene.

Police say the officer involved was not hurt. The driver of the other vehicle was not injured at first and originally refused medical attention but was evaluated by medics at the scene later on.

