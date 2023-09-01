Pittsburgh Labor Day Weekend: List of events, road closures in the city

PITTSBURGH — It’s Labor Day Weekend and there are lots of things to do in the area.

Road closures will be in effect for some of the events to take place.

Pittsburgh Public Safety is preparing for the weekend that’s expected to bring tens of thousands of visitors to the city.

“We remind everyone that due to the many expected guests coming into the greater Downtown area, that if they see something, they should say something and call 911,” said Public Safety Director Lee Schmidt.

Here’s a list of events and road closures:

Soulful Taste of the Burgh Soul Food Festival

Runs Friday-Sunday (9/1-9/3) in Market Square, PPG Plaza, and on Boulevard of the Allies



Road Closures with a scheduled reopening on Monday (9/4) at 3:00 a.m.:

Forbes Avenue from Wood Street to Stanwix Street



Third Avenue from Wood Street to Stanwix Street



Market Street and Graeme Street from Fifth Avenue to Market Square



Entirety of Market Square



Boulevard of the Allies from Wood Street to Stanwix Street



Labor Day Parade on Monday, Sept. 4

Roads close at 9:30 a.m.; parade begins at 10:00 a.m.



Parade route:



Begins at the intersection of Centre Avenue with Crawford Street





Runs along Sixth Avenue, Grant Street, and Boulevard of the Allies





Ends at Boulevard of the Allies and Stanwix Street



Runs Wednesday (8/30) to Monday (9/4), begins daily at noon



Road Closures of General Robinson and Art Rooney



University of Pittsburgh vs. Wofford College Football Game

Saturday (9/2) at 3:30 p.m.



Same closures as RibFest, but additional traffic volumes will be present in the area



Steelers 5K Footrace

Monday, Sept. 4 at 8:00 a..m; with a scheduled reopening of 11:00 a.m.



Event route :

Begins at the intersection of Allegheny Avenue/North Shore Drive with Casino Way





Runs along North Shore Drive, Mazeroski Way, General Robinson, River Avenue, and Lacock Street





Ends at Acrisure Stadium

Additional road closures on Sunday, Sept. 3 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.:

Grant Street will be reduced to one lane each way from 7th Avenue to Liberty Avenue. The impacted road closures are as follows:



Liberty Avenue from Grant Street to 10th Street





11th Street from 10th Street to Liberty Avenue





Waterfront Place 13th Street to 11th Street





Smallman Street from 13th Street to 11th Street





Penn Avenue from 16th Street to 11th Street

