Pittsburgh law firms allot more space per attorney than the national average and are more likely to retain or reconfigure existing square footage rather than downsize, despite findings that lawyers favor three days per week in the office. And the most desired amenity for an office location is dining options.

JLL⁠'s recently released benchmarking study of 20-plus law firms operating in Pittsburgh found that 46.2% anticipate needing the same amount of space, 23.1% expect to take more square footage and 30.8% think they’ll shrink. The study, conducted every other year, explores considerations that impact firms’ real estate decisions — such as space utilization and allocation, return-to-office policies and amenity investments. The firms were not identified, but Dan Adamski, executive managing director at JLL’s Pittsburgh office, said “quite a few” rank among the region’s top 10 as ranked by the number of local attorneys. The overwhelming majority of the biggest firms are based in downtown Pittsburgh.

It meshes with the Business Times reporting earlier this year that Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney, Pittsburgh’s third-largest law firm, renewed its lease at the Union Trust Building for the same amount of space — 115,335 square feet — and writing last December that Clark Hill re-upped at One Oxford Centre for another 10 years, remaining at 70,000 square feet with the rights to take additional space if needed.

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