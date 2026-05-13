Pittsburgh leaders launch new literacy program designed to encourage reading among children

PITTSBURGH — A new regional literacy campaign is underway to get Pittsburgh-area youth more involved in reading.

Local political, civic, corporate and philanthropic leaders gathered at the Fred Rogers Memorial Statue on the North Shore on Tuesday to kick off the new initiative.

It’s called “Won’t You Be a Reader?” and seeks to make sure reading becomes a shared priority for both kids and adults.

“A big part of making Pittsburgh the first choice for families is making it easier for our kids to learn critical skills like reading. That’s what this Won’t You Be a Reader? campaign is all about,” said Pittsburgh Mayor Corey O’Connor, a father to two young children. “I’m proud to stand with my wife, Katie, and incredible partners like Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh, the Grable Foundation, Scholastic and more to open up the opportunity for our young people that only reading can bring.”

“I believe very firmly that literacy is the skill that unlocks the opportunity and promise to allow all of us to achieve our goals,” Pittsburgh’s First Lady Katie O’Connor said.

Former Pittsburgh Steeler Charlie Batch emceed the kickoff event.

“It’s about creating opportunity. It’s about making sure every child in Western Pennsylvania has access to stories that inspire them, resources that support them and adults who encourage them to dream bigger,” Batch said.

The campaign includes five major pillars, including:

A free Scholastic Book Fair will be held at the Children’s Museum on May 16, where the first 500 students are allowed to select three free books of their choice.

A donation of 15,000 books to 10,000 students across the region.

A commitment of regional organizations, devoted to working together to support literacy across western PA by hosting local events, including a literacy summit during the Back-to-School months of 2026.

The Jerome Bettis Summer Reading Challenge: a sweepstakes encouraging kids across Western PA to read for 36 hours or read 36 books over the summer months (in honor of Jerome Bettis, number 36). Anchored and promoted by Kidsburgh.org, parents and caregivers will be able to submit the story of their 36-hour/book reading journey for a chance to win tickets to the Steelers’ first home game this upcoming season.

Three “Literacy Under the Lights” events in the Fall at select school districts throughout the region, featuring free Scholastic Book Fairs and a community celebration of reading on the football field of select high schools.

The Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh is one of the main supporters of the campaign, which is being funded by the Grable Foundation.

“From parents and teachers to librarians and community leaders, our region’s champions for literacy deserve to be supported and celebrated,” Gregg Behr, executive director of The Grable Foundation, said. “It takes a neighborhood to spark a lifelong love of books — and to nurture the literacy skills that unlock everything else. Together, we can make Western Pennsylvania the best place in the world to be — and to raise — young readers.”

Click here to read more about the Won’t You Be a Reader campaign.

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