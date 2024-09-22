Pittsburgh Lincoln PreK-5 hosts Get Well NOW Day to bring people together, promote health

PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh school hosted an event to promote health and an active lifestyle in the community on Saturday.

The community wellness event, called Get Well NOW, was held at Pittsburgh Lincoln PreK-5 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The event tried to get people moving with Zumba classes and helped educate them on emotional, physical and financial well-being.

Kids were able to jump in a bounce house and paint.

Healthy snacks and community resources were also provided.

Organizers said they wanted to create something that would help improve the community for the future.

“This summer, I decided...it’s time for us to come together and do something for the community where we can do some movement. So that’s where it took off from and this is the product,” said Pittsburgh Lincoln Principal Pamela Parks.

Parks says Pittsburgh Lincoln will host another wellness day in the spring.

