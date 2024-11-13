Pittsburgh looking for ‘Business District Manager’ in hopes of improving South Side’s economy

PITTSBURGH — The City of Pittsburgh is looking for a “South Side Business District Manager” in hopes of improving the economy in the area.

While leaders say safety is being handled in the neighborhood, they believe a change in the economy is needed.

The manager would work with existing businesses and landlords while also working to plan events and showcase the South Side.

“Right now, everything on East Carson Street is kind of happening organically. Which means there’s no one whose job it is to go to a potential business and say, ‘Hey, do you want to open up a candle factory? South Side’s the place for you because of XYZ,’ in terms of demographics here,” Councilperson Bob Charland said.

The city says the South Side is seeing about a 26% vacancy and they hope the manager would help improve that.

