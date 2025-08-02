Pittsburgh man accused of lighting fire in house while woman, child were inside

PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh man is accused of lighting a fire in a house that had a woman and a child inside.

Emergency crews were called to the 1200 block of Mohler Street in Homewood North at 8:48 p.m. on Thursday.

According to court documents, Orel Creighton, 22, of Pittsburgh, lit a fire in an upstairs bedroom after getting into an argument with a woman who lived inside. She and a five-year-old child were still inside at that time.

The woman used a fire extinguisher to put out the flames before they could spread.

Police said he attacked her and even attempted to strangle her before the fire was started.

When interviewed, Creighton allegedly confessed to lighting a shirt on fire and throwing it into the room before exiting the house, court documents say.

Creighton faces charges of arson, simple assault and recklessly endangering another person.

