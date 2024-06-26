Pittsburgh man arrested in Aliquippa after allegedly trying to take officer’s Taser

A Pittsburgh man was arrested earlier this month after allegedly fleeing from a traffic stop and attempting to take an officer’s Taser.

Just before midnight on June 6, an officer conducted a traffic stop on the driver of a Chevy Blazer that failed to dim its high beams when approaching oncoming traffic.

Michael Gilbert, 51, of Pittsburgh, allegedly had a suspended license and the vehicle’s registration and inspection were expired. The officer could see marijuana on the floor near Gilbert’s feet, according to a report.

When asked to step out of the vehicle, Gilbert allegedly tried to swallow the marijuana and fled. He resisted arrest, made threats and attempted to take a Taser from an officer, police said.

Gilbert was found to be in possession of crack cocaine and suspected heroin, according to police.

He was placed in the Beaver County Jail on charges including attempting to disarm an officer, tampering with evidence, resisting arrest, terroristic threats, drug possession and driving citations.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group