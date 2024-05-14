Local

Pittsburgh man pleads guilty in charges related to IUP officer-involved shooting

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

INDIANA, Pa. — A Pittsburgh man has entered guilty pleas in two cases after an officer-involved shooting incident on Indiana University of Pennsylvania’s campus in October 2023.

Cameron Raubaugh, 20, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault in the events that led up to an IUP officer firing a weapon in self-defense.

On Oct. 29, 2023, Raubaugh called the police and made a false report of a knife-point robbery. When officers responded to the scene, they found Raubaugh with a knife.

He ran with the knife directly at an officer, causing the officer to fire their weapon.

Raubaugh was arrested after fleeing the scene and was told he was no longer allowed on IUP’s campus.

On Feb. 9, 2024, police were told that Raubaugh was trespassing on campus. He pleaded guilty to criminal trespassing in connection to this incident.

Raubaugh will appear for sentencing on July 29.

