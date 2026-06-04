Pittsburgh man pleads guilty to possessing gun stolen from firearms store in Butler County

PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh man pleaded guilty to possessing a weapon that was stolen from a gun store in Butler County.

Information shared by the Department of Justice on Thursday said Jaemir Beard, 19, of Marshall-Shadeland, pleaded guilty to a count of possessing stolen firearms.

Investigators said Beard and two juveniles were found with six guns on March 17, 2025, that were stolen from a gun store in Mars.

Police said the group was attempting to sell the guns on social media and over text.

When Beard was arrested, police said he had a key to a stolen vehicle that was used in the gun store burglary.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 1 and faces up to 10 years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000 or both.

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