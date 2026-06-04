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Pittsburgh man pleads guilty to possessing gun stolen from firearms store in Butler County

By WPXI.com News Staff
Pittsburgh man pleads guilty to possessing gun stolen from firearms store in Butler County A Pittsburgh man pleaded guilty to possessing a weapon that was stolen from a gun store in Butler County. (olegkruglyak3 - stock.adobe.com)
By WPXI.com News Staff

PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh man pleaded guilty to possessing a weapon that was stolen from a gun store in Butler County.

Information shared by the Department of Justice on Thursday said Jaemir Beard, 19, of Marshall-Shadeland, pleaded guilty to a count of possessing stolen firearms.

Investigators said Beard and two juveniles were found with six guns on March 17, 2025, that were stolen from a gun store in Mars.

Police said the group was attempting to sell the guns on social media and over text.

When Beard was arrested, police said he had a key to a stolen vehicle that was used in the gun store burglary.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 1 and faces up to 10 years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000 or both.

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