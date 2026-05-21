Pittsburgh man with multiple warrants arrested by sheriff’s office

PITTSBURGH — The Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man with multiple warrants.

Deandre Williams, 24, of Pittsburgh, has pleaded guilty to three gun-related charges since 2023, Sheriff Kevin Kraus said Thursday.

Bench warrants were issued on all three of those cases for probation violations. Also, Williams had warrants out of Pittsburgh for two domestic violence-related cases, Kraus said.

This week, detectives learned that Williams was in a house along Benton Avenue in Brighton Heights.

When they arrived, detectives reportedly saw Williams inside. A female answered the door and confirmed it was him.

Williams was arrested in the dining room without incident and taken to the Allegheny County Jail.

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