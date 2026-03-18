Pittsburgh manufacturer HWI expands Missouri footprint as it targets new industrial sectors

PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh-based steel refractory company is expanding in Missouri.

HWI, a member of Calderys — formerly known as HarbisonWalker International — opened its lightweight monolithics production facility in Fulton, Missouri. The project, whose total cost wasn’t disclosed, was built at an existing HWI property and its rotary kiln.

The monolithics facility takes clay sourced from nearby and makes a component essential for the steel, aluminum and petrochemical industries that require high temperature furnaces and production units. It is used for lining heaters, boilers, reformers, crackers and furnaces.

Click here to read more from our partners at the Pittsburgh Business Times.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group