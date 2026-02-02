Pittsburgh Marathon partners with Iceland’s Reykjavik Marathon in first international collaboration

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Marathon has partnered with another marathon, and it’s a whole lot more than 26.2 miles away.

On Wednesday, it was announced that the Dick’s Sporting Goods Pittsburgh Marathon was collaborating with Iceland’s Islandsbanki Reykjavik Marathon. The international marathon partnership was formed to invite runners to “experience two distinctly different, yet equally unforgettable, destinations through the shared passion of running.”

According to a release from P3R, the organization that puts together the Pittsburgh Marathon, the partnership connects the Pittsburgh race, which is in an urban setting, with the Iceland race, which is more of a scenic, nature-infused event.

According to P3R, additional details, including runner travel opportunities and partnership programs, will be released soon.

