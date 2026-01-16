Pittsburgh Mayor Corey O’Connor walks with kids to promote after-school programs in the city

Local

By WPXI.com News Staff
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Mayor Corey O’Connor went back to school on Thursday.

Just over a week after his inauguration, O’Connor walked students from Phillips Elementary to an after-school program at the Ormsby Recreation Center.

It was part of the mayor’s Make Pittsburgh Every Family’s First Choice Agenda.

The O’Connor administration says that free after-school programs can help attract families to Pittsburgh

“When the kids come here, they really enjoy it, especially with the recreation activities and extra homework help we provide,” Ormsby Center Director Erin Miller said. “And it is a free program too for the parents.”

