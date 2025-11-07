Pittsburgh Mayor-elect Corey O’Connor meets with Mayor Ed Gainey to discuss smooth transition

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Mayor-elect Corey O’Connor met with current mayor Ed Gainey today.

O’Connor shared a picture on social media of the two shaking hands with the caption: “I’m grateful to have had the opportunity to sit down with Mayor Gainey today to discuss a smooth transition between administrations and our shared dedication to the people of Pittsburgh.”

O’Connor is wasting no time putting together his administration. He appointed Dan Gilman his chief of staff. Gilman held the same role for former mayor Bill Peduto.

O’Connor also nominated Sheldon Williams as the director of public safety. Williams was a member of Pittsburgh’s SWAT team and has experience in the military and medical services.

Meanwhile, 11 Investigates also obtained an email from Public Safety Director Lee Schmidt saying he will be transitioning out of his role.

