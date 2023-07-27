Pittsburgh Mills Mall could go up for sheriff’s sale, owners owe millions in taxes

FRAZER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The owners of Pittsburgh Mills Mall have a couple of months to pay $11.5 million dollars in taxes or it will go up for sheriff’s sale.

Frazer Township says Namdar Realty Group last paid the special assessment taxes in 2019.

Township secretary, Lori Ziencik, tells Channel 11, “Because of them, we must initiate sheriff sale. The Township’s position is that it is unfortunate that the situation has occurred that once again you have a mall owned by an absentee landlord that is neglecting their financial responsibility, their building, and the roads around the entire complex.”

The mall owners have until October 2nd to pay the taxes, or it will go up for sheriff’s sale. Lawyers for the township say it will be up to the new owners to decide what happens to current tenants.

We reached out to Namdar Realty and they replied saying they received our request for comment.

