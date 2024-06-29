Pittsburgh motorcycle paramedic taken to hospital after being hit by car Downtown

PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh motorcycle paramedic was injured when he was hit by a vehicle while Downtown on Saturday morning.

Pittsburgh police say the crash happened just after 10 a.m. at Wood Street and Third Avenue.

The medic was taken to a hospital with leg and shoulder pain. He is in stable condition. The motorcycle was damaged in the crash, police said.

Police say the other driver stayed on scene and cooperated with officers who took the crash report.

The crash remains under investigation.

