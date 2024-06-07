Pittsburgh native killed in World War II to be buried in France

PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh native who was killed in World War II will be buried in France later this month.

U.S. Army 1st Lt. Nathan B. Baskind, 28, was a platoon commander of four M-10 tank destroyers. He went missing in action in June 1944, when he was ambushed by enemy forces.

Baskind was accounted for by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency on May 8, 2024, after his remains were exhumed from Marigny German War Cemetery in 2023 for laboratory analysis and identification, military officials said.

Baskind will be burried in Normandy American Cemetery in Colleville-sur-Mer, France. U.S. Army Regional Mortuary Europe and Africa will perform graveside services preceding the interment.

