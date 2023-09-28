Pittsburgh officer fired in connection with the Jim Rogers tasing case returns to force

PITTSBURGH — Channel 11 Chief Investigative reporter Rick Earle has confirmed through multiple sources that a Pittsburgh Police officer fired 18 months ago in connection with the Jim Rogers tasing case has now been reinstated.

Pat Desaro agreed to a 30-day unpaid suspension, according to multiple sources.

The executive director of the Pittsburgh Citizen Police Review Board says this raises a lot of questions about the city’s initial decision to fire Desaro and four other officers last year.

On 11 News at 6 p.m., 11 Investigates how he got his badge back, and what he gets when he returns to the force.

