Pittsburgh officials recruit lifeguards, hope to open all city pools this summer

PITTSBURGH — This first day of spring still feels like winter. Nevertheless, the City of Pittsburgh is looking ahead to the summer pool season and starting to recruit lifeguards.

Highland Park pool may be empty now, but Pittsburgh’s 2024 pool season will kick off for families in a couple of months.

“I’ve been able to teach, I’ve been able to educate, I’ve been able to keep kids safe. That’s my biggest goal and my biggest passion,” says Charles Bonner.

Bonner has worked as a lifeguard for the city for 20 years. Now he’s a training instructor and mentor.

“If anyone is looking for a first job for the teenagers, this would be the perfect opportunity to not only get educated, learn different things like CPR, first aid,” said Bonner.

Lifeguard Grace Matthews said she didn’t have any prior experience before starting her job.

“I didn’t have any AED or CPR, I wasn’t even the strongest swimmer. But upon coming in, everybody was so supportive, so welcoming,” said Matthews.

Pittsburgh is looking to hire and recruit 175 lifeguards and about 25 other aquatic staff, such as cashiers, to help operate city pools.

Last year, the city opened 15 of its public pools. As for this year, officials say it depends on how staffing goes.

“I want to let you know that we are working diligently to open up every pool in the city. But part of doing that is we need lifeguards,” said Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey.

City officials say to train to become a lifeguard, you have to be a resident in the City of Pittsburgh, turning at least 15 years old by Sept. 3, 2024 and vaccinated against COVID-19.

“We need at least 200 seasonal staff to open the pools. It’s a hard estimate to give because we have a lot of folks who may be part-time, only available on weekends,” said City Parks Director Kathryn Vargas.

The City of Pittsburgh’s public pool season kicks off June 15.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group