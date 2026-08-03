Pittsburgh Paints’ Colors for Courage benefits Children’s Home of Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Paints launched its Colors for Courage initiative Tuesday, helping a local children’s hospital.

Fifty volunteers spruced up the Children’s Home of Pittsburgh and their pediatric specialty hospital.

According to Pittsburgh Paints, it’s their way of keeping communities vibrant, and leaders at the children’s home say they’re grateful.

“I think we both have very similar missions, and it’s to build stronger futures,” Stacy Schesler, CEO of the Children’s Home of Pittsburgh, said. “And the fact Pittsburgh Paints selected us to give back to, that impact couldn’t have been on a greater organization.”

Pittsburgh Paints also presented a $10,000 check to the children’s home.

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