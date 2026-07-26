Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy celebrates 20 years of Schenley Plaza with community jubilee

PITTSBURGH — Neighbors came out in celebration of Schenley Plaza on Saturday.

Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy celebrated 20 years of the plaza with a free community jubilee.

Two decades ago, the plaza was a gravel parking lot, and over the years it has become something officials call a “green oasis” for visitors.

“Schenley Plaza is such a special place,” Alana Wenk said. “It’s really hard to imagine Pittsburgh and Oakland without Schenley Plaza here. So we just want to see it thrive for years to come.”

The celebration featured local vendors, music, family activities and free carousel rides for kids.

It was also part of the Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy’s 30th anniversary celebration.

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