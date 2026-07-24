Pittsburgh Passion to compete in national championship

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Passion, Pittsburgh’s Women’s Professional Football Team, will compete for the Women’s Football Alliance National Championship this Saturday at 2:00 p.m. at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio.

The team is seeking its fourth national title.

The Passion enters the championship with an impressive seven-one record, earning their spot in the title game after defeating the DC Divas to capture the National Conference Championship. The WFA National Championship trophy is named in honor of Pittsburgh Steelers Hall of Famer Franco Harris, who was a longtime owner, supporter and advocate of the Pittsburgh Passion.

Quarterback Marcilina Chavez has led the offense, delivering a record-breaking season and guiding the Passion back to the national championship stage. The Passion offense, combined with one of the league’s most physical defenses, has positioned Pittsburgh one win away from another championship.

Co-Head Coach Teresa Conn emphasized the team’s dedication and the added significance of the championship.

“This team has worked tirelessly all season for this opportunity,” Conn said. “To compete for a national championship is an incredible accomplishment, but to do it while playing for a trophy bearing Harris’ name makes this moment even more meaningful. We hope Pittsburgh will come to Canton and help us bring another championship home.”

For more than two decades, the Pittsburgh Passion has represented Western Pennsylvania with excellence on and off the field. The team serves as ambassadors for women’s football and inspires young athletes throughout the region. Saturday’s championship offers another chance to showcase the passion, resilience and championship tradition that define the organization.

The Pittsburgh Passion will play the Minnesota Vixen in the WFA National Championship. Pittsburgh-area supporters are encouraged to make the trip to Canton to cheer on the team in person.

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