Pittsburgh Penguins beat New Jersey Devils in surprising comeback

NEW JERSEY

While the Pittsburgh Penguins (33-35-12) were dancing in the dark, the New Jersey Devils (41-31-7) were born to run.

For the 15th time this season, the Penguins were on the ice but mentally absent. Erik Haula (10) left Penguins defenseman Connor Timmins out on the street, breezing past for a breakaway goal just 15 seconds into the game. The shots reached 9-2 by midway through the first period, but the Penguins settled down and scored four unanswered goals for an impressive 4-2 win over New Jersey at the Prudential Center.

Penguins goalie Tristan Jarry stopped 26 of 28 shots for the win.

New Jersey is much closer to their glory days than the Penguins and raced to a 2-0 lead in the first 6:17 when the Penguins defense let Ondrej Palat have a free skate around the net, and Palat (15) deflected former Penguins winger Cody Glass’s shot for a 2-0 lead.

