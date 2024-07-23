Local

Pittsburgh Penguins’ Kyle Dubas selected for director role on Canada’s 2025 4 Nations Face-Off team

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Penguins president of hockey operations and general manager Kyle Dubas has been selected for a director role for Canada’s 2025 4 Nations Face-Off team.

Dubas will serve as the director of player personnel for Canada in the tournament, scheduled to take place in February in Montreal and Boston.

The United States, Finland and Sweden will be joining Canada for the seven-game tournament. Each team plays three tournament games in Round Robin format: 3 points for a regulation win; 2 points for an OT/shootout win and 1 point for an OT/shootout loss.

The two teams with the best record will advance to the Final Championship Game.

Penguins captain Sidney Crosby is slated to also be on Team Canada’s roster. Penguins defenseman Erik Karlsson will be suiting up for Sweden.

“You’re really not going to get any better product than this,” Crosby said to NHL.com in June. “So, I think that’s something everyone gets excited for across the board, and I think it’s a great opportunity to showcase hockey at its best.”

The NHL said the first few weeks of the 2024-25 NHL season will be a tryout for the rest of the rosters.

