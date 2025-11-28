Pittsburgh Penguins offering cyber weekend savings for select games

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Penguins are offering a 30% discount on tickets for select weekend home games at PPG Paints Arena during Cyber Weekend, available through Dec. 1.

Fans can take advantage of the discount for four upcoming games, including matchups against the Utah Mammoth, Montreal Canadiens, Calgary Flames and Columbus Blue Jackets.

The game against the Utah Mammoth on Dec. 14 will feature an Ugly Holiday Sweater theme, adding a festive touch to the event.

On Jan. 10, the Penguins will host the Calgary Flames, where the first 7,500 fans will receive an Evgeni Malkin Big Three Legacy Bobblehead, courtesy of F.N.B.

Grateful Dead Night will be celebrated during the game against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Jan. 17, offering fans a unique experience.

Tickets can be purchased by clicking here and using the code CYBER, but the offer is not valid on previous purchases or special ticket packages.

The Penguins Foundation is also participating in Cyber Weekend by offering a 20% discount on shop orders, with proceeds supporting the foundation’s mission.

