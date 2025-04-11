Pittsburgh Penguins prepare to take on New Jersey Devils; 3 players recalled from minors

NEWARK — This article originally appeared on PGHHockeyNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Penguins (32-35-12) have just a few games left in the NHL regular season before breaking up for the summer. Injuries have mounted, and the team will be playing with a few call-ups Friday when they play their final road game of the season against the New Jersey Devils (41-30-7) at the Prudential Center.

The puck drops just after 7 p.m.

The Penguins’ bad news is that rookie Rutger McGroarty is among the five injured players who have been shut down for the final week of the season.

However, the team recalled three young players, Vasily Ponomarev, Emil Bemstrom, and Valtteri Puustinen, who will get another shot in the NHL. It will be a makeshift lineup for the Penguins, but perhaps that’s not a terrible thing, as the AHL players get another look, and losses mean a better draft pick.

The Penguins currently hold the seventh overall spot, but a win could vault them to ninth.

Click here to read more from PGHHockeyNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group