Pittsburgh Penguins send goaltender Blomqvist to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, recall Nieto, Ponomarev

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Penguins made a few transactions following Wednesday’s shootout loss to the Detroit Red Wings.

Goaltender Joel Blomqvist has been re-assigned to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins of the AHL. Forwards Matt Nieto and Vasily Ponomarev have been recalled.

Blomqvist has been part of the ongoing cycle of goaltenders in net for the Penguins this year.

Veteran starter Tristan Jarry has been lackluster in the Penguins’ 6-9-3 start to the season and was sent to WBS on Oct. 26 for a conditioning loan. He’s started in three games this season, earning one win and one loss and a 5.47 goals against average (GAA). He was pulled from the other game after allowing three goals on five shots.

>> Penguins goaltender Tristian Jarry recalled from conditioning loan

Alex Nedeljkovic has gone 2-3-3 with a 3.21 GAA since coming back from an injury he sustained in the preseason.

Nedeljkovic’s injury opened the door for Blomqvist to see the ice in Pittsburgh. In eight games, he went 3-5 with a 3.6 GAA.

Nieto last played for Pittsburgh in the 2023-2024 season, where he suited up for 22 games and had one goal and three assists. He had knee surgery in the off-season and was coming off the IR when he was sent to WBS on a conditioning loan when Jarry was recalled.

Ponomarev, 22, spent last season with the Carolina Hurricanes, where he played in two games and tallied one goal and one assist in his NHL debut.

