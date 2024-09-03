Pittsburgh Penguins tab veteran sports broadcaster as radio play-by-play voice

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Penguins have a new voice behind the mic for the Penguins Radio Network.

The team added Joe Brand as radio play-by-play voice, it was announced Tuesday.

In the role, Brand will handle play-by-play duties for all Penguins regular-season and playoff games, and will be primarily joined in the booth by long-time color analyst and two-time Stanley Cup Champion Phil Bourque. Paul Steigerwald will return as pre- and post-game host, the team said.

“We are excited to welcome Joe Brand to the Penguins family and introduce him to the best fans in hockey,” said President of Business Operations Kevin Acklin. “The Penguins have been fortunate to have some of the best voices to ever call the game sit in that chair, and we look forward to Joe making his own mark here in Pittsburgh.”

Brand, 33, spent the previous three seasons with the Chicago Blackhawks as their studio host and fill-in play-by-play broadcaster on WGN Radio 720 AM. In addition to his hosting duties, Brand called game action as the primary play-by-play broadcaster for Blackhawks preseason and select regular-season games as recently as last season.

Before delving into the hockey world, Brand spent over a decade calling baseball, football, basketball and other sports at both the professional and collegiate level, the Penguins said. He has called select regular-season White Sox games on ESPN 1000 WMVP and hosted their pre- and post-game show. He’s also worked with the Kane County Cougars of the American Association of Professional Baseball, an official Partner League of Major League Baseball, as their radio and television broadcaster.

