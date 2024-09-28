Local

Pittsburgh Penguins unable to attend preseason game against Red Wings because of issues with plane

By WPXI.com News Staff

Pittsburgh Penguins unable to attend preseason game against Red Wings because of issues with plane The Pittsburgh Penguins say they will be unable to make their preseason game against the Detroit Red Wings because of transportation issues. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images) (Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

By WPXI.com News Staff

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Penguins say they will be unable to make their preseason game against the Detroit Red Wings because of transportation issues.

In a statement, Evan Schall, Senior Director of Communications for the Pittsburgh Penguins, said the team’s plane had continued mechanical issues that were not able to be fixed.

“We are extremely sorry for the inconvenience caused to all fans, media, officials and the Red Wings who were already at Little Caesars Arena,” the statement said.

The Penguins say a great effort was put towards fixing the plane, but there was ultimately no safe way to travel to the game.

The game was set to begin at 7 p.m. Saturday night.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Game Commission monitoring for outbreak of common viral disease in deer that can cause mass deaths
  • $3 million winning scratch-off lottery ticket sold at Pittsburgh-area gas station
  • Hackers access Pittsburgh music fan’s Ticketmaster account, steal tickets worth nearly $1,000
  • VIDEO: Local Week In Review (9/28/24)
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0

    Most Read