Pittsburgh Penguins unable to attend preseason game against Red Wings because of issues with plane

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Penguins say they will be unable to make their preseason game against the Detroit Red Wings because of transportation issues.

In a statement, Evan Schall, Senior Director of Communications for the Pittsburgh Penguins, said the team’s plane had continued mechanical issues that were not able to be fixed.

“We are extremely sorry for the inconvenience caused to all fans, media, officials and the Red Wings who were already at Little Caesars Arena,” the statement said.

The Penguins say a great effort was put towards fixing the plane, but there was ultimately no safe way to travel to the game.

The game was set to begin at 7 p.m. Saturday night.

