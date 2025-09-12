Pittsburgh Pep Rally to be held at The Block Northway

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The Block Northway is hosting a Pittsburgh Pep Rally at the Farmers Market.

The pep rally will be held on Thursday, Sept. 18th, from 3 to 7 p.m. in the south corridor between DSW and Lands’ End.

The event promises an afternoon filled with excitement and entertainment, featuring performances from the North Allegheny and North Hills Cheer Teams.

Attendees can look forward to special appearances by the Pirate Parrot from 3 to 3:30 p.m., Steely McBeam from 4 to 6 p.m. and the Washington Wild Things mascot, Wild Thing, from 4 to 5 p.m.

In addition to the performances, there will be delicious offerings from various food trucks and a selection of artisan vendors.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group