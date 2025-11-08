Pittsburgh Pirates add pitcher Ryan Harbin to roster

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have added right-handed pitcher Ryan Harbin to their 40-man roster, bringing the total to 39 players.

Harbin, 24, had a 4-4 record with seven saves and a 4.69 ERA over 63.1 innings pitched in 50 appearances during the 2025 season, which were split between High-A Greensboro, Double-A Altoona, and Triple-A Indianapolis.

Drafted by the Pirates in the 17th round of the 2019 First-Year Player Draft, Harbin has accumulated 264 strikeouts over 201.1 innings in 136 minor league appearances. Harbin attended Bartow High School in Florida before joining the Pirates organization.

