Pittsburgh Pirates serve up surprise MTOs, autographs at local Sheetz

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Some Pirates players clocked in for a shift today at a local Sheetz to surprise fans and hungry customers.

Three major league ball players went into a Sheetz, not to grab a snack but to sign some autographs, take a few pictures and do some work.

“They come support us after work, whatever it may be, and I can come do this before my job,” Pittsburgh Pirate Nick Gonzales said.

Gonzales was joined by Konnor Griffin and Jared Jones at the Sheetz on Route 228 in Cranberry Township on Friday ahead of their matchup against the Marlins.

“I got a lot of balls signed and a lot of cards signed. It was really good and I really liked it. And I loved it,” young fan Carter said.

“The little kids are awesome and they’re super excited, happy, you know, got the autographs and everything, and take pictures with the workers here at Sheetz and they’re all super grateful we’re here too,” Gonzales said.

Besides helping with MTOs, the Pirates washed windshields and gave away tickets and swag.

Last week, more than 50 Sheetz employees showed up at PNC Park to pack 2,000 boxes of food for local students.

Click here to learn more about the distribution of those boxes to hungry students.

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