Pittsburgh Pirates single-game tickets go on sale starting Wednesday

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates announced that single-game tickets for the 2026 regular season go on sale starting Wednesday at 10 a.m. Fans can purchase tickets online at pirates.com/tickets, by phone at one-800-BUY-BUCS, or at the PNC Park ticket windows.

The Pirates kick off their home schedule with Opening Weekend, starting April 3. This season features several notable homestands, along with fan engagement promotions, designed to enhance the game-day experience.

The first homestand runs from April 13 to April 19, during which the Pirates will host the Washington Nationals and the Tampa Bay Rays for a total of seven games.

From May 12 to May 17, the Pirates will welcome the Colorado Rockies and cross-state rival Philadelphia Phillies for a six-game homestand.

A highlight of the season occurs June 9-14, when the Pirates will host the defending World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers alongside the Miami Marlins in another six-game stretch.

In mid-August, the Pirates will engage in a six-game homestand featuring matchups against the Boston Red Sox and Detroit Tigers from Aug. 14 to Aug. 19.

The final homestand of the season is scheduled from Sept. 15 to Sept. 24, as the Pirates face the Milwaukee Brewers, Kan. City Royals and St. Louis Cardinals.

Fans can look forward to various promotional events throughout the season. The Pirates will celebrate Bucco Luau weekend from June 12-14, Country Weekend from July 10-12, and Yinzerpalooza weekend from July 24-26, offering unique giveaways and activities for attendees.

For a full list of games and promotional dates, click here.

