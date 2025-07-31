Local

Pittsburgh Pirates trade closer David Bednar to Yankees The Pittsburgh Pirates have swung their first big deal on deadline day, trading closing pitcher David Bednar to the New York Yankees, a source confirmed to Pittsburgh Baseball Now.
The Pittsburgh Pirates have swung their first big deal on deadline day, trading closing pitcher David Bednar to the New York Yankees, a source confirmed to Pittsburgh Baseball Now.

In return, the Pirates are acquiring a trio of prospects — catcher/first baseman Rafael Flores, catcher/first baseman Edgleen Perez and outfielder Brian Sanchez.

The deal is pending medical reviews.

Bednar, a Pittsburgh-native, has spent the last five seasons with the Pirates after he was acquired from the San Diego Padres in the 2020-21 offseason.

