Pittsburgh Pirates trade closer David Bednar to Yankees

This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Pirates have swung their first big deal on deadline day, trading closing pitcher David Bednar to the New York Yankees, a source confirmed to Pittsburgh Baseball Now.

In return, the Pirates are acquiring a trio of prospects — catcher/first baseman Rafael Flores, catcher/first baseman Edgleen Perez and outfielder Brian Sanchez.

The deal is pending medical reviews.

Bednar, a Pittsburgh-native, has spent the last five seasons with the Pirates after he was acquired from the San Diego Padres in the 2020-21 offseason.

Click here to read more from PGHBaseballNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group