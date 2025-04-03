Pittsburgh pizza restaurant shut down after inspectors find evidence of sewage backup

PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh pizza place was shut down after a health inspection this week.

Inspectors found 17 violations at Paisano’s Restaurant & Pizzeria on East Warrington Avenue on March 28. Of those violations, three are considered as creating a high risk for foodborne illness. The restaurant had also been operating without a valid health permit.

According to a report, inspectors found an ice machine affected by a sewage backup, a meat slider blade with dried food residue on it and rodent droppings throughout the restaurant.

The sewage backup itself was labeled as a medium-risk violation. Inspectors say they found evidence of “active reccoruing sewage backups” in basement floor drains. The backups were reportedly never cleaned properly.

Inspectors also found leaks in pipes and the kitchen’s roof.

A reinspection date has not yet been set.

