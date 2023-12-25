Pittsburgh pizzeria gives away hundreds of free pizzas on Christmas Day

PITTSBURGH — On a day that would seemingly be quiet for many businesses, a pizzeria in downtown Pittsburgh was bustling with activity.

That’s because the restaurant was spreading some Christmas cheer by giving away free food to those in need.

Pizza Parma has two locations in Pittsburgh, and both gave out free large cheese pizzas to anyone who stopped by between 10 a.m. and noon on Christmas Day. On Facebook, the business said it’s “crucial” that they try to ensure no one in the community is left without food during the holiday season and want to help keep spirits high.

“We do it every Thanksgiving and Christmas for those that are not fortunate, for those that don’t have family, so we’re here for everybody and anybody,” said manager Robyn Tuttle.

Giving away pizzas during the holidays is a long-standing tradition for Pizza Parma. Tuttle has been with the company for 16 years, and she said this tradition began before her.

Tuttle’s location on Liberty Avenue gave away at least 200 pizzas. She says the team effort is also incredibly rewarding.

“It’s a great feeling because I know there’s a lot of less fortunate people out there that can’t afford things at Christmas time, so it makes us feel really good,” Tuttle said.

