Pittsburgh playwright August Wilson honored with 10th-anniversary block party in Hill District

PITTSBURGH — The August Wilson Birthday Block Party was held in Pittsburgh for the 10th year on Saturday.

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Community members enjoyed entertainment, food and vendors at the August Wilson House along Bedford Avenue in the Hill District.

August Wilson was a Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright who was born in the Hill District on April 27, 1945. He died on Oct. 2, 2005.

Many of Wilson’s plays are set in Pittsburgh and portray the African American experience.

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Wilson received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame just last year.

Vendors at Saturday’s block party say the event is centered around unity.

“You have local artists, you have local authors, you have local tea and coffee spots. We just want everyone to support each other in Pittsburgh,” said Dr. Tamika Thomas, an author.

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