Pittsburgh police ask for help finding missing 83-year-old woman

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are asking for help from the public in finding a missing 83-year-old woman.

SVU detectives say Willie Duncan walked away from the 1100 block of Hodgkiss Street around 10 a.m. on Wednesday.

Police say Duncan is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds. She has short brown hair and was wearing glasses. She was last seen using a walker.

Anyone who sees Duncan or knows where she may be is asked to call 911.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group