Pittsburgh police ask for help finding missing 77-year-old man not seen since Sunday

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man.

SVU detectives are trying to find Pastor Rodriguez-Rivera Jr., 77, who they say was last seen in the 1000 block of Herron Avenue on Sunday.

Rodriguez-Rivera Jr. is described as 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighing around 130 pounds. He has white/grey hair and brown eyes.

Police say he speaks both English and Spanish, but prefers Spanish.

If you see Rodriguez-Rivera Jr., you’re asked to call 412-323-7141 or 911.

