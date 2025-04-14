Pittsburgh police asking for help finding missing 12-year-old boy

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Police are asking for help finding a missing 12-year-old boy.

Police said Jeremiah Beywas was last seen wearing red and black pajamas, a red Nike T-shirt, a blue puffy coat, white Crocs and a book bag with a mouth design.

He is described as 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighing around 120 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair.

Jeremiah is known to frequent the Hill District.

Anyone with information is asked for call 412-323-7141.

