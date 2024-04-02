Pittsburgh police asking for help IDing man believed to be involved in Bitcoin scam

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are asking for help identifying a man who is believed to be involved in a Bitcoin scam.

Police said the victim, a 64-year-old man, was convinced to purchase Bitcoin and withdraw money totaling $67,000.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or Pittsburgh Police Zone 4 station at 412-422-6520.

Pittsburgh Police are asking for public’s assistance to help identify the male in these images.



