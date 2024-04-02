Local

Pittsburgh police asking for help IDing man believed to be involved in Bitcoin scam

By Jess Shannon, WPXI.com

Bitcoin Scam Suspect Pittsburgh police are asking for help identifying this man who is believed to be involved in a Bitcoin scam targeting a 64-year-old victim. (Pittsburgh Police)

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are asking for help identifying a man who is believed to be involved in a Bitcoin scam.

Police said the victim, a 64-year-old man, was convinced to purchase Bitcoin and withdraw money totaling $67,000.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or Pittsburgh Police Zone 4 station at 412-422-6520.

