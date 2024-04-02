Pittsburgh police asking for help IDing man believed to be involved in Bitcoin scam

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are asking for help identifying a man who is believed to be involved in a Bitcoin scam.
Police said the victim, a 64-year-old man, was convinced to purchase Bitcoin and withdraw money totaling $67,000.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or Pittsburgh Police Zone 4 station at 412-422-6520.
Pittsburgh Police are asking for public’s assistance to help identify the male in these images.— Pittsburgh Police (@PghPolice) April 2, 2024
Info? Call 412-422-6520 or 911. pic.twitter.com/1BeIFGG2M4
